‘P*** off’ – Fowler sends Salah x-rated message as Liverpool man edges closer to yet another record

Robbie Fowler has joked that he wishes Mo Salah would ‘p*** off’ after the Egyptian King equalled him on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring chart.

Our No. 11 earned Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points against relegation threatened Nottingham Forest yesterday after netting his 183rd goal for the club.

Last month the forward replaced Fowlers as the club’s all-time Premier League goalscorer and on Monday night the former Chelsea and Roma man broke another of the Scouser’s records as he became the man to score the most left-footed goals in Premier League history (now 108).

“I wish this @MoSalah chap would p*** off.. I’ll have to get the boots back out if he carries on #keepgoingMo,” Fowler wrote on his Twitter page.

Fowler would never have expected to see his records broken but he won’t mind too much after seeing the success the Egypt international has brought to the club ever since signing back in 2017.

He’s won every major trophy possible at Anfield and although the current campaign has been a disappointing one for the team it’s still proved to be a decent one for Salah personally.

He will now be hungry to extend his records and hopefully help Liverpool into the Champions League spots before the end of the season.

Check Fowler’s tweet below via @Robbie9Fowler on Twitter:

I wish this @MoSalah chap would piss off.. I'll have to get the boots back out if he carries on😂 #keepgoingMo 👍🏼 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 22, 2023

