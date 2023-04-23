(Video) Key message that Van Dijk shouts to Jota ahead of his second against Forest

Diogo Jota fully announced his return from any injury concerns against Nottingham Forest, as he managed to score twice for the Reds but it appears that he owes some thanks to Virgil van Dijk.

Ahead of dispatching his second goal of the day, replays of our No.20’s finish show that the Dutchman was screaming: “Time! Time!” to him.

Seeing as the man from Portugal managed to chest the ball, thigh it and then fire it home – not only suggests that our No.4 was right but that his teammate could also hear these cries of advice.

It was a well taken goal by the former Wolves striker but he may owe a lot of thanks to his mate, as he scored his fourth goal in six days.

You can watch Van Dijk’s shout to Jota (from 0:58) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

