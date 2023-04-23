(Video) “Of course” – Klopp reveals second positional shift within his team after dramatic Forest win

Much has been made of Jurgen Klopp’s decision to shift Trent Alexander-Arnold’s position for the Reds but the boss was asked about the changing role of another man in his team, after a dramatic day in the Premier League.

Speaking with the media after the Anfield victory, the 55-year-old was asked about Andy Robertson’s new position and said: “That’s a bit football-specific but, of course, it changed the role slightly, that’s clear. We cannot have one full-back in the centre of the field and the other one constantly high up on the left side. That’s difficult.

“So Robbo has to judge the situations when he can be involved, like, I don’t know which goal number at Leeds, but when Diogo passes the ball and then he overlaps and passes the ball to Cody, Mo, goal.

“These situations are still there. But in the first moment of the build-up, yes, his positioning has changed slightly. But he’s obviously a very experienced player, a very smart player and he knows when we need him there.

“Today it was a bit of a mix because we needed as well width and depth. That means from time to time he had to be high – but that just depends on the moment and the situation.

“The boys have to learn to read these situations right and do these things in the right moment”.

It’s probably an area of the change for the Scouser in our team that has been overlooked and now our No.26 is playing a lot deeper than he used to.

That didn’t stop the Scotland captain recording another assist in his new role though and shows that our boss clearly thinks that his defensive work is impressive enough for him to be given more responsibility in deeper areas of the pitch.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Robertson via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp on another big change he's made to his #LFC side 🗣️"Of course I changed the roles slightly." pic.twitter.com/I6ZfWqNH7U — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 22, 2023

