(Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s cheeky smile to fourth official after Jota’s Forest goal

Liverpool enjoyed a dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest at Anfield and as Diogo Jota scored his and our second goal of the day, Jurgen Klopp seemed to be directing a rather smug grin towards the fourth official.

Whether this was just sheer joy about the fact we’d scored, that the free-kick was given in the build-up or that there was no VAR check in place for the finish – it’s hard to tell.

What is clear though is that our boss certainly enjoyed watching his side take the lead for a second time, little did we all know then though that this wasn’t to be enough.

It’s always great to see the German with a smile on his face and this moment can be added to the thousands of other times we’ve seen him grin after a goal.

You can watch Klopp’s interaction with the official (from 7:78) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

