(Video) Konate nearly produces one of the best assists you’ll ever see during Forest victory

Liverpool weren’t at their best defensively against Nottingham Forest after twice being pegged back by Steve Cooper’s side but Ibou Konate nearly produced one of the assists of the season with a delightful long-range pass for Diogo Jota.

After carrying the ball into the Forest half the Frenchman pinged a pinpoint 40-yard pass right into the path of our No. 20 who’s glancing header forced Keylor Navas into a terrific stop.

READ MORE: Commentator’s touching tweet sums up perfectly what was a ‘special day at Anfield’

It was the type of ball that defenders dread as they have to retreat back towards their own goal while the ball travels towards them in the air.

If the Portugal international had found the back of the net it would’ve seen him secure a hat-trick and would’ve also seen Konate register one of the best assists he will ever produce during his career.

Our No. 5 has been one of our standout performers this term and although his priority is to prevent goals he can certainly do his bit to continue trying to create them.

Check his audacious pass out below via @KonateFC on Twitter and Sky Sports:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions