(Video) Lio Gerrard reminds Liverpool fans of his father during eye-catching pre-match walkout

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard’s son Lio walked out alongside Mo Salah prior to Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat of Nottingham Forest yesterday and one thing that that the youngster did has proved he’s the exact same as his dad.

Despite being just five years of age he looked completely unfazed as he walked out in front of a 54,000 strong Anfield crowd and even had time to place his hands on his hips to display his calmness.

The stance and the body language adopted by the young Scouser is identical to what used to be seen so regularly from our No. 8 during his playing days.

Lio once again showed he’s following in the footsteps of the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss by netting a penalty in front of the Kop during half time – a sight that we hope to be seeing regularly in the future.

Check the video of Lio walking out alongside Salah below via @_bubblxs on Twitter:

