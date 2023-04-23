Liverpool have scouted 20-year-old PL defender ‘multiple times’ as they plot summer move – Football Insider

Liverpool are showing interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill ahead of the summer transfer window, that’s according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has impressed this season while on loan at Brighton and with Jurgen Klopp keen to add reinforcements at the heart of his defence the youngster has been identified as a potential target.

The Reds are joined by Spurs and Manchester City in weighing up a move for the England U21 international and with Frank Lampard’s side looking unlikely to achieve a top four finish they will be forced to sell players this summer in an attempt to recoup some of the £600m they spent on attempting to strengthen the squad this season.

Colwill is yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea and he will be desperate to continue playing regular first team football next term.

The report adds that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch the youngster on numerous occasions this season and have been thoroughly impressed by what they’ve seen.

The youngster will have two years remaining on his current Blues deal when he returns to the club this summer and that means the west London outfit have the ball firmly in their court when it comes to determining any potential transfer fee.

