Liverpool interested in signing ‘incredible’ forward hailed by Eto’o; Klopp wanted him in 2020 – report

Liverpool fans have every reason to expect that this summer will be a very busy one but it’s hard to know which players we are truly interested in, with the wide array of different names being touted.

As reported by Defensa Central, it seems that another player is now on our radar: ‘Liverpool, Arsenal, Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa are the British clubs that are closely following Samu Chukwueze, who has a contract with Villarreal until 2024’.

The man that Samuel Eto’o once labelled as ‘an incredible player who is growing in leaps and bounds’ (via GOAL), looks set to have a fair amount of admirers around Europe and specifically in the Premier League.

READ MORE: (Video) Defoe ‘admires’ Liverpool’s £140k-p/w man – Forest performance was ‘fantastic’

With Liverpool said to have been tempted enough at the prospect of signing Samuel Chukwueze that we readied a bid in February 2020 (via France Football), you may assume that we would have the edge over any possible rivals in this deal.

However, given that the Nigerian is an attacking player that mainly operates on the right-wing, it seems unlikely we will prioritise this possible deal in a summer when a midfield rebuild is so widely expected.

Although Bobby Firmino is exiting the club and our attacking options will be limited to just five men, it still feels like that may well be enough for the new campaign.

You never know though and the 23-year-old could be a strong option, especially given the fact that his contract ends next summer and thus we may be able to secure a cheaper deal.

Like many other potential targets, it’s going to be a case of wait and see what happens, as this busy transfer window will probably see us linked with half of Europe.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions