(Images) Liverpool’s third kit ‘leaked’ – first time in four years to wear this colour

When the end of the season edges ever closer, the look towards a new campaign begins and it seems that one of Liverpool’s new kits has been ‘leaked’ online.

As reported on footyheadlines.com, it appears that we will be adorning a new purple strip as our third kit for next season’s campaign:

This would be the first time since the 2018/19 campaign that we’ve worn the colour and will be the fourth campaign that Nike have made our jerseys.

It appears that this style is very similar to the template used for the USA Women’s away strip for the World Cup and may well be seen replicated for other sides too.

