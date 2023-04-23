(Video) Pundit credits 26-year-old’s ‘desire’ in key moment against Forest

Liverpool fans were delighted to see that we could record back-to-back victories in the Premier League, as we came out victors in a tense battle with Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Ashley Williams was quick to credit Diogo Jota’s role in ours and his first goal of the game: “Jota’s got more desire than [Renan] Lodi on the line, to go and get his goal”.

It was a real show of bravery from the 26-year-old, as he got his head on the end of Fabinho’s goal-bound effort that was about to be cleared by the opposition defender.

To go on and double his tally, making it four goals in just two matches, shows that the credit received here and from Jermain Defoe was highly warranted for our Portuguese forward.

You can watch Williams’ comments on Jota (from 15:12) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

