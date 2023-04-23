Romano confirms Liverpool ‘remain keen’ on World Cup winning midfielder; reveals ‘talks will take place very soon’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool ‘remain keen’ on signing World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with the 24-year-old expecting that he’ll leave Brighton this summer.

The Argentina international has had a brilliant campaign for club and country and there’s therefore no surprise that Jurgen Klopp’s side are also joined by Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Our German tactician is desperate to strengthen his midfield ahead of next season and the former Boca Juniors man would be a great option with the versatility and dynamism he would bring to the middle of the park.

“Liverpool and Manchester United remain keen on signing Alexis Mac Allister – as talks will take place very soon, not late in the window,” Romano tweeted on his official Twitter account.

His performance this season for the Seagulls have helped Roberto De Zerbi’s side in their pursuit of securing European football next term and a spot in the FA Cup semi-final where they’ll face Manchester United later today.

After winning the World Cup and having such an impressive campaign Mac Allister is believed to be seeking a move away from the Amex in the summer.

With no disrespect intended to the south coast outfit the player will be seeking an upgrade and a move to Anfield and the chance to play under Klopp will certainly appeal to the midfielder.

In October he signed a new deal until 2025 (with an option for a further year) so it’s therefore likely to take a sizeable fee to prize him away from Brighton – we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

