Graeme Souness raises doubts about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role

Graeme Souness has weighed in on Jurgen Klopp’s latest tactical tweak that has resulted in Trent Alexander-Arnold operating in a central midfield role when Liverpool have possession of the ball.

The Scouser has been criticised heavily for his defensive ability this term but has flourished recently in his new role.

In his last three appearances our No. 66 has picked up four assists after previously only picking up three all season in the league, but despite this, ex-Red Souness is still not convinced by the England international’s new role.

“I have seen the arguments about Trent Alexander-Arnold being deployed as a right-sided midfielder at Liverpool because of his perceived shortcomings in defence. I don’t agree with them,” Souness wrote for the Daily Mail (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“I think Trent is better coming onto the ball from the full-back position, rather than being in the congested midfield areas.

“Full-back has always been the easiest place to play because when you receive the ball, you are looking forward at 20 players with no threat from behind.”

We can understand slightly where the Scotsman is coming from but Alexander-Arnold has been like a new signing recently so to raise concerns at this stage doesn’t really make sense.

He’s still being deployed as a right-back but we see him advance further upfield into a more central position when we have the ball and it’s a role that is appearing to suit him.

He was a central midfielder during his days progressing through the Academy and it’s now appearing that his future may lie elsewhere other than at full-back.

We’re enjoying watching the 24-year-old in his new role and it’ll be interesting to see if we target a new right-back in the summer transfer window.

