Garth Crooks hands Liverpool ace most backhanded compliment with Sadio Mane comparison

Diogo Jota found himself an admirer in Garth Crooks following his goalscoring performance against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Rather bizarrely, however, the commentator took the time to compare the Portuguese international to his ex-teammate Sadio Mane in a derogatory fashion.

“Liverpool find themselves chasing a top-four place with seven games to play and with no guarantees they will make it on this performance,” the former Tottenham man wrote in his team of the week column for BBC Sport.

“They looked mightily impressive away at Leeds in midweek but for much of the game against Nottingham Forest they looked like they were struggling.

“Fortunately they had Diogo Jota on hand, who is no Sadio Mane by the way, but is looking sharp in front of goal again.”

Mo Salah’s effort on the 70th minute proved the decisive contribution on the day as Steve Cooper’s men twice came back (including an effort from Neco Williams) to bring the tie level.

We’re certainly more than aware that Jota isn’t a direct Sadio Mane replacement. Nor, as far as we’re aware, have many (if any) fans suggested that the striker is the new iteration of the Anfield great.

Regardless, the forward’s return to form couldn’t be more timely in a campaign that has been crying out for a consistent goal threat in the forward line.

It’s a slim hope to hold with only seven games to go and nine points separating ourselves from the top four, though European football could yet turn out to be more tangible than the pipedream we initially assumed it to be.

No pressure, Diogo!

