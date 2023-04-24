(Video) Sir Kenny Dalglish leads applause for Nottingham Forest tragedy chanting banner

Nottingham Forest fans are one of the most often forgotten aspects of the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989 and on their first return to Anfield in almost 25 years, their supporters marked the occasion poignantly.

There have been many videos and images shared from the moment that the away supporters unveiled their banner that showed support for the victims of the tragedy and asked for tragedy chanting to end.

What may not have been as widely seen though, is the reaction of Sir Kenny Dalglish as he saw the gesture but this new video has now circled online.

It’s great to see how he and his son are so quick to get to their feet and show their appreciation for something that was very moving for everyone involved.

You can watch Dalglish’s reaction to the Forest banner via Tunaagoatbeast on Reddit:

