‘A good fit’: Journalist names PL club who ‘could become an option’ for exit-linked Liverpool gem

One transfer insider has named a Premier League club who he believes would be ‘a good fit’ for a potential loan move away from Liverpool for Fabio Carvalho.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano stated that the 20-year-old is ‘leaving’ Anfield in the near future, and while the Italian didn’t specify whether that’d be on a temporary or permanent basis, the former option would seem likelier given that the youngster only signed for the Reds last year.

Dean Jones has also talked of a possible loan exit for the attacking midfielder, who he believes could remain in the English top flight.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “There is uncertainty about what happens with Fabio Carvalho. Firstly, it’s worth pointing out that he will not give up on making it with Liverpool. He’s very driven to ensure the move works out long-term.

“But this has been a tough season for all involved, and chances could be just as limited for him next season because Liverpool have to bounce back. That is going to mean top-level recruitment.

“I think a loan will be discussed for Carvalho. Fulham hoped it would become an option when he left them, but it never did. Marco Silva helped hugely with his breakthrough, and I’m sure he would welcome him back if the player is open to it.

“It is difficult to take a decision like that. From Carvalho’s perspective, it may feel like admitting defeat, and I did check out other moves that could be on the table. There has been nothing yet, but it sounds to me like Wolves could become an option.

“They are in an uncertain moment with players like Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves, and an opportunity to sign someone like Carvalho, who is an adaptable attacking midfield player, would be a good fit.

“At least one of those two will leave Wolves, and of course, Liverpool are interested in both, so again, there could be room for negotiation around this.

“There are also doubts about players like Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho. So, this is a squad that is going to undergo maintenance in the summer.”

READ MORE: Liverpool could make huge saving by pushing to sign 6 ft 4 brute over £80m alternative – report

READ MORE: Liverpool hoping to leave Man Utd red-faced with swoop for long-time Old Trafford target – report

Having only played three first-team minutes since (ironically) Liverpool’s FA Cup win away to Wolves in mid-January (Transfermarkt), and with the Reds set to recruit multiple midfielders in the summer according to Romano, Carvalho’s immediate future at Anfield doesn’t seem wholly promising.

Allowing him the opportunity to flourish elsewhere on loan, rather than selling him outright, seems the most sensible option at this moment in time, with the 20-year-old having shown he can make an impact in the Premier League.

A standout week earlier in the season saw him score in successive games against Bournemouth and Newcastle, with the latter being a 98th-minute winner against the team who currently sit third in the table.

Loaning Carvalho to a fellow top-flight club would make sense, as that should give Liverpool a fair indicator as to how he’d fare out at this level over a consistent period.

Jones’ suggestion of Wolves could be an ideal one, as they’re likely to be in the division again next term unless they falter badly in the closing weeks of the season, but unlikely to be a direct positional rival to the Reds barring a drastic swing for either or both teams in 2023/24.

Also, if the likes of Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes leave Molineux, amid transfer speculation over both, that should theoretically offer the Anfield youngster a greater window of opportunity if he’s loaned out to Julen Lopetegui’s side.

If the move doesn’t work out, Liverpool may subsequently decide to cash in for a tidy fee, just like they did with the likes of Harry Wilson (a former Fulham teammate of Carvalho) in the recent past.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions