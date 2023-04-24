(Video) Forest player waits for Henderson to ask for his shirt after the game

For many footballers across the world it’s a bucket list dream to play at Anfield and against some of the best players in the world, making the reason that Jordan Henderson’s shirt was requested after the game perhaps more understandable.

Cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s official YouTube channel showed Moussa Niakhaté asking Jurgen Klopp to sign a shirt for him, before the boss interacted with Neco Williams.

What was also captured was the moment that one Nottingham Forest player met up with our skipper, as the pair swapped shirts.

Although they were certainly well matched on the pitch, it shows the magnitude of the event for the players who were part of the first team from their club to play in our home stadium for nearly 25 years.

You can watch the shirt swapping between Henderson and O’Brien (from 11:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

