(Video) Liverpool fan shares footage of outrageous James Milner skill v Nottingham Forest

James Milner might only have been on the field for little more than 10 minutes on Saturday, but he still left us with a spellbinding moment to savour from his cameo appearance.

Having been introduced off the bench in the 81st minute, the veteran midfielder treated us to an outrageous piece of skill towards the end of Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Reds supporter @gemmalj2 on TikTok shared footage from the Kop of the 37-year-old being closed down in the corner of the pitch by two visiting defenders as he tried to run down the clock in the game’s dying moments.

Milner seemingly had nowhere to go…or at least that appeared to be the case until he cheekily backheeled the ball through Moussa Niakhate’s legs, with Luis Diaz on hand to take possession as the Reds ultimately saw out the victory.

It was a truly sumptuous moment of brilliance from a true Liverpool cult hero, and it’s one we could watch over and over again!

You can see the clip of Milner’s exquisite backheel below, courtesy of @gemmalj2 on TikTok: