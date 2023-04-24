‘A spring in his step’ – James Pearce singles out ‘rejuvenated’ Liverpool star for praise

James Pearce has hailed the resurgence of one Liverpool player who’s been ‘rejuvenated’ and now has ‘a spring in his step’.

Jurgen Klopp’s decision to move Trent Alexander-Arnold to an inverted full-back role is paying dividends, with the 24-year-old setting up four goals in three matches since that change in position.

The journalist wrote an in-depth piece for The Athletic on the England international’s change of brief, which he then shared on Twitter with the caption: “Issues to iron out with #LFC‘s new tactical set-up, it’s still a work in progress, but the benefits are clear, not least how the change has rejuvenated Trent Alexander-Arnold. Three games, four assists and a spring in his step.”

READ MORE: Senior behind-the-scenes Anfield figure reveals potentially lucrative off-field Liverpool plans

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fan shares footage of outrageous James Milner skill v Nottingham Forest

It’s no coincidence that Liverpool’s improvement in form this month has come at the same time that Trent moved further upfield, at least when the Reds are in possession.

As highlighted by Pearce in his article for The Athletic, the right-back ‘has provided more assists in the past three games since the switch to the hybrid role than in his previous 38 top-flight matches combined.’

It’s not just in terms of goal contributions that the 24-year-old has impressed during recent matches, either.

As per WhoScored, he put in four accurate crosses and made four key passes on Saturday, following on from a superb display against Leeds when he recorded 11 accurate long balls and 136 touches, while also making three tackles and two clearances.

Indeed, Trent won four tackles in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal which first saw him take up his new role and was also the match which sparked Liverpool’s mini-revival of late.

He’s been slated for his defensive imperfections in recent months, but the Reds’ number 66 has shown that he can still contribute plenty off the ball to go along with his obvious wizardry in possession.

It’s a mix which is serving him and his team quite well of late, and long may it continue.

You can see Pearce’s tweet on Trent below, via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Issues to iron out with #LFC's new tactical set-up, it's still a work in progress, but the benefits are clear, not least how the change has rejuvenated Trent Alexander-Arnold. Three games, four assists and a spring in his step. https://t.co/H3qEAesz1B — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 24, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions