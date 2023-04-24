Diogo Jota reveals what he told Fabinho about Reds teammate during Liverpool’s win v Forest

Diogo Jota has revealed one thing he said to Fabinho regarding a Liverpool teammate during the Reds’ 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mo Salah scored the winning goal for the home side at Anfield to join Robbie Fowler in sixth place in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts as he took his tally to 183 (LFC on Instagram).

The aforementioned duo were both substituted during the second half at the weekend, with the two-goal Portugal star latterly sharing what he said to the Brazilian midfielder in the dugout towards the end of the match.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, Jota gushed about the Reds’ number 11: “His scoring record is incredible! Even today I was telling Fabinho on the bench he always finds a way to score… he just finds a way every single time and that is why he is so important.”

The 26-year-old’s praise is fully merited, with Salah racking up consistently incredible numbers in a Liverpool shirt.

His winner against Forest was his 27th goal of the season, a haul with which most forwards would be delighted but which currently sits as only his fourth-best return in six years at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Many of those contributions are quite important too, as Jota pointed out – without the 30-year-old’s goals, the Reds would be nine points worse off in the Premier League this term (Transfermarkt), hypothetically placing them 10th in the current standings.

For anyone who might take Salah’s goal record for granted, let’s put it into some context – only five players in the illustrious 131-year history of Liverpool Football Club have scored more than him.

Sadio Mane is already gone, and Bobby Firmino is going in a few weeks’ time, so let’s savour every moment we have with the last remaining member of Jurgen Klopp’s most celebrated forward trio while he’s still at Anfield.

