(Video) Diogo Jota’s signal to Robertson just before second goal in Liverpool’s win v Forest

New footage of Diogo Jota’s second goal for Liverpool in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday shows him signalling to Andy Robertson just before he found the net.

The teams were level at 1-1 when the home side won a free kick in the 55th minute, with the Scottish left-back standing over the ball.

He floated the set piece into the visitors’ penalty area, with the Portuguese forward latching onto it and crashing a volley past Keylor Navas to restore the Reds’ lead in a frenetic start to the second half.

Liverpool’s official Twitter channel (in partnership with Sonos) has shared footage this morning showing multiple angles of Jota’s second goal on Saturday.

One shot, which shows a view from the Kop, displays Forest duo Moussa Niakhate and Remo Freuler arguing with one another as to which players they should be marking, with the Reds attacker taking advantage of the confusion by pointing to Robertson exactly where he wanted the ball played.

The Scotsman duly obliged, with our number 20 sprinting into a defender-free zone as he got on the end of the set piece to score past Navas.

It showed superb intelligence by Jota to pinpoint where he saw space opening up, and great understanding by Robbo to read the signal and play the ball precisely where his teammate would be.

You can see multiple angles of Jota’s goal below, with the signal to Robertson at 0:28, shared via @LFC on Twitter: