(Video) Klopp just found new Liverpool weapon; Trent Alexander-Arnold compilation proves it

Jurgen Klopp has come under heavy fire this season for Liverpool’s struggles on the pitch (and rightly so for some of the calls that have taken place), so it’s equally important that we acknowledge when the German tactician has got things spot-on.

The decision to encourage Trent Alexander-Arnold to move centrally into midfield when in possession has been nothing short of a masterstroke in how it has rejuvenated the club’s prime creator in the No.66.

Perhaps most critically of all: the tactical tweak appears to have furnished us with a more viable threat down the middle of the park, an area perhaps less well exploited in recent years.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CF_Compss: