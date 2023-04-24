(Video) Heartwarming moment as Klopp reunites with Neco Williams; tells him his goal was deflected

Neco Williams left Liverpool last summer and did so with the best wishes of everyone from within the club he had played for since the age of six, especially his former boss Jurgen Klopp.

With the Welshman scoring in the game, he looked a little nervous when our manager came over to see him and first pretended that he didn’t want to shake his hand – before the pair shared a big embrace.

READ MORE: Another twist in the Bellingham saga as 19-year-old ‘wanted Liverpool for this summer’ – report

You can then hear the German say: “It was deflected!”, to which the 22-year-old replied: “It was on target though so it’s my goal!”.

It’s another brilliant insight into the respect that the 55-year-old garners from his players that, even when they’ve left a club that means so much to them, they still have such a strong bond with him.

You can watch the meeting between Klopp and Williams (from 12:15) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions