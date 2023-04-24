Liverpool want ‘two players out of Chelsea in the same transfer window’; Londoners ‘looking to cash in’ – report

It’s been a long run of new midfielders being linked with a move to Liverpool and it now seems that two targets from Chelsea could be targeted in the same window, ahead of a busy summer.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘It is understood Liverpool admire Gallagher but know it would be hard to get two players out of Chelsea in the same transfer window, with Mount more of a priority.

‘Chelsea are looking to cash in on Gallagher though and, as with Mount, as an academy graduate any sale would count as pure profit. They were prepared to sell him to Everton in January and their stance is not thought to have changed, but the price would have to be right’.

READ MORE: Newcastle midfielder ‘rated highly’ by Liverpool ‘recruitment staff’; may try to tempt him with Anfield move – report

Conor Gallagher is a player that shone in a Crystal Palace team last season but has struggled to hold down game time at Stamford Bridge, something that is understandable given their glut of players in the squad.

The links to Mason Mount have been widespread and, despite new reports stating the former Derby County loanee could be set to sign a new deal, it appears we could be in the driving seat on this possible transfer.

With Everton nearly prizing the 23-year-old away from London in January, it seems that the London club are ready to part ways with both players and so – why not to the same club?

It would certainly be unprecedented for us to complete a double deal but with Todd Boehly likely to flash the cash for whomever the next tenant is of his managerial hot-seat, players will have to be sold quickly in order to trim down the playing squad.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions