Mount’s Chelsea contract talks ‘postponed’ but London stay ‘is not out of the question’ – Ornstein

Liverpool supporters have seen many names linked with a move to the club this summer but it seems that as each day comes, another player is ruled out of moving to the club and now there’s some doubts about the chances of signing Mason Mount.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein said: ‘The future of Mason Mount, who is nearing the final year of his deal. Talks have been postponed until the summer, when Chelsea intend to extend Mount’s contract or sell the midfielder.

‘It has become widely expected that the England international, 24, will leave amid serious interest from suitors including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following his appointment at Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: (Video) Forest player waits for Henderson to ask for his shirt after the game

‘But despite that and multiple contract offers being rejected, the regard in which Mount is held by his employers has not diminished — and on Friday a direct conversation took place between co-owner Todd Boehly and the player, where his importance and a desire to keep him was reiterated.

‘The dialogue has been interpreted inside Chelsea as a positive development, with what looked like a foregone conclusion and Mount leaving shifting to a feeling that it is not out of the question he stays.

‘It is a huge decision for both parties as Chelsea’s US-led ownership group continues to rebuild after its takeover in May 2022 and Mount ponders whether to remain at a club he joined aged six.

‘While the finances involved will naturally be a consideration for Chelsea and one of their lowest-paid squad members, Mount will earn a lucrative deal whatever he chooses — so factors such as career development, fulfilling his potential and competing for trophies are likely to be more critical’.

It seems then that the England international could still extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, even though it was not just widely believed that Anfield was set to be his next home but that he would, at the very least, be changing clubs this summer.

There’s clearly going to be a large emotional pull for the 24-year-old to stay at the club he has spent the vast majority of his life playing for and we don’t know what may have been said in these most recent chats.

With Todd Boehly publicly taking his time to appoint the next permanent manager, perhaps discussions with one candidate have progressed enough that they have been able to ask that the attacking midfield star could be convinced to extend his contract.

We don’t know what has or hasn’t happened but the chances of the former Derby County loanee being convinced to stay certainly aren’t impossible but now all we can do is wait and see if another key target is slipping though our grasp.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions