Midfielder who shares agent with three Liverpool stars ‘remains of interest’ for summer – report

Another day, another article linking Liverpool to a midfield signing this summer but this one sees us linked to a player whose name has come up on many different occasions.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘There were reports earlier in the season that a deal to bring Nunes, who only joined Wolves in August, to Anfield this summer was effectively in place.

‘That wasn’t the case, but he remains of interest. The feeling is that, after a slow start to his debut season in England, he’s kicked on in recent months and is showing signs of getting to grips with the Premier League. Nunez is with the same Gestifute agency as Liverpool trio Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Fabinho’.

Matheus Nunes has still not completed his first season with Wolves but it feels like he’s already spent most of his tenure in Wolverhampton, being linked with a move away from the club.

The Portuguse midfielder may well be provided an insight into life at Anfield thanks to his agents’ ties with several of our players and so there should be ground for positive talks to go ahead, should we enter into a deal.

With the 24-year-old already being hotly tipped with a Merseyside move, it will be interesting to see if we do indeed manage to complete a transfer this summer – that would have cost a lot less 12 months earlier.

With Jurgen Klopp likely to bring in several options, we can’t afford to spend too much on the former Sporting Lisbon star and so may have hoped that Julen Lopetegui’s team were in more of a relegation battle at this point.

Whatever the outcome is though, this won’t be the last time we hear the Brazil-born star’s name.

