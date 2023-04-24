‘Multiple scouts have been sent’: Transfer insider claims Liverpool ‘excited’ by ‘unbelievable’ Chelsea loanee

Liverpool’s recruitment team have been hard at work identifying potential signings ahead of the summer window.

It appears that there has already been some consideration for how the club will future-proof the backline with ‘multiple scouts’ sent to observe Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

“Multiple scouts have been sent to watch Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill this season, and the recruitment team are excited by his potential, but Chelsea are standing firm on their decision not to sell him,” the transfer journalist wrote for Football Insider.

The ‘unbelievable’ (as described by Leigh Bromby for GOAL) centre-half has posted a number of promising displays this term, most notably from the Reds’ perspective helping keep a clean sheet against Jurgen Klopp’s men in a 3-0 win recorded at the Amex stadium.

With Joel Matip a likely candidate to be sold this summer and Joe Gomez struggling with inconsistency following multiple spells in the treatment room, we’d be far from surprised to see a new defender welcomed as part of the squad revamp.

Evan Ndicka is allegedly also being considered and could represent superb value for money in light of his expiring contract with Frankfurt.

Whether the Blues would be opposed to seeing two top talents make the move up north to Merseyside – should Mason Mount also opt to switch allegiances – however, remains to be seen.

