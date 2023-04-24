Newcastle midfielder ‘rated highly’ by Liverpool ‘recruitment staff’; may try to tempt him with Anfield move – report

Liverpool and midfielders is becoming an age old tale and it seems that with each day that passes, another name is added to the rumour mill but this latest link may excite some of our supporters.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘Guimaraes is having a superb season in Newcastle’s midfield and they are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification after destroying top-four race rivals Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 yesterday (Sunday).

‘Liverpool’s recruitment staff rate him highly but they also recognise Newcastle finishing in the Champions League places would make it much harder to tempt the Brazil international away from St James’ Park’.

Bruno Guimaraes is a very highly regarded Premier League star and so it would be fantastic if the Reds could secure his signature in the summer, although this seems far from likely at this stage.

Not only is the Brazilian highly regarded at Newcastle United but due to their glut of finances and domestic success this season, there’s next to no chance we could secure a deal that would be anywhere near affordable.

With a swelling bank balance, Eddie Howe will be looking to strengthen this summer and has no need to worry about having to sell his best players in order to finance that.

Although we would relish the opportunity to purchase the 25-year-old, he won’t want to leave the North East and we couldn’t afford him if he did.

The might of the Magpies is only going to grow with each passing year and that’s why we must ensure this is a successful transfer window, as we look to return to the top of the Premier League in the next campaign.

