21-year-old ‘no longer considered’ as summer transfer option for Liverpool – report

Liverpool are set to be linked to many names this summer but it appears that another target is now no longer an option for a transfer, reducing our potential pool of players further.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Red Bull Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is no longer considered a top target at Liverpool for the summer transfer window’.

This news joins that of Jude Bellingham supposedly no longer being a target and Mason Mount being potentially convinced of a new contract at Chelsea.

READ MORE: (Video) Sir Kenny Dalglish leads applause for Nottingham Forest tragedy chanting banner

In short, it seems like our options are dwindling and with Giannis Chorianopoulos exclusively revealing that the Reds are set to sign a central defender this summer – it will be interesting to see who we may secure.

With many eyes on our midfield links, the defensive department has been somewhat overlooked but there does seem to be a belief that we will strengthen in this area – despite the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

In Josko Gvardiol, it looked like we had found a tangible target but it did always feel that any fee RB Leipzig would request for player would be above the amount we’d want to spend on this area of the squad.

Although just 21-years-old and looking like a good option, we don’t quite need to splash the cash yet on the Croatian and may feel a higher risk but cheaper player could be the best option in the long-term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions