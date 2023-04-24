Real Madrid facing surprise competition for Bobby Firmino’s signature from European giants – report

Galatasaray are reportedly said to want to sign Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino this summer, despite interest also coming from far larger outfits.

This comes courtesy of A Spor (via Turkish Football) with both Real Madrid and Barcelona said to have tabled offers for the Brazilian international (Football Insider) ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The former Hoffenheim man is understood to have been the architect of the decision to call time on his Anfield career following the additions of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez in the January and summer windows respectively.

It’s a shame to see another vital part of the Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino trifecta depart the club this summer, though credit has to go to the recruitment team for anticipating the need to refresh the forward line with key men ageing.

That being said, it can be reasonably argued that the failure to replenish the midfield department ahead of the 2022/23 campaign is an oversight of epic proportions.

Provided that we can manage to land targets of a similar calibre to the likes of Gakpo and Nunez in the middle of the park this coming summer – an entirely feasible possibility whilst links to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolo Barella persist – we’ll be backing the club to haul its way back into the big time next term.

