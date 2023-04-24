(Video) “Always together!” – Robertson’s inspiring message to his teammates before Forest game

Liverpool have a dressing room full of leaders and, despite only Jordan Henderson being the man who predominantly wears the armband, there are many captains within our squad – including Andy Robertson.

Ahead of our game against Nottingham Forest, cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s official YouTube channel picked up what the Scottish skipper said to his teammates.

The 29-year-old barked: “We all react. Always together guys, always together – always help your mate out!”.

At such a high-pressure moment ahead of walking out to a sold-out Anfield in a must-win match, these little messages will provide a boost to your mates and show who the leaders are in the team.

You can watch Robertson’s message to his teammates (from 5:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

