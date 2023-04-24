‘Not only…’ – Romano confirms how many midfielders Liverpool will sign; new names coming soon

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer and to sign several midfielders in the same window but it appears that the names we’ve been hearing most often, are not the only men on our list.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said: “There are many midfield targets being discussed by Liverpool, it’s not only Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch.

“But it’s still very early, Liverpool will sign midfielders for sure but April is not the moment when you sign players. Sometimes the market is also about opportunities and so Liverpool are exploring different options.

“I’m told they will sign two or three midfielders this summer.”

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch are certainly some of the most commonly heard when it comes to our hectic rumour mill but it looks like we can expect to start hearing some more.

It seems that we have made the priority of signing several strong options, rather than putting all of our eggs into the Jude Bellingham basket, and so we can expect a few new arrivals.

The Italian transfer expert hasn’t suggested who these may be, at this point, and so we will just have to keep an ear on the ground for who else could possibly arrive at Anfield.

There’s still plenty of football to be played but it’s not too long before we all become embroiled in what is likely to be a long period of rumours and stories for all of us.

Whether it’s Moises Caicedo or the many others we’ve already seen linked, it’s time to buckle up and get ready for the highs and lows that will come our way.

