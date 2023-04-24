Alan Shearer suggests Trent’s been stealing the spotlight from Liverpool teammate

Alan Shearer was keen to laud the efforts of Andy Robertson despite, in his words, ‘all the spotlight’ falling on his Liverpool teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Scot got on the statsheet with a crucial assist for Diogo Jota as the Reds defeated a spirited Nottingham Forest outfit at Anfield.

“All the spotlight has been on [Trent] Alexander-Arnold but Robbo is back to his best form for Liverpool, setting up Diogo Jota’s second goal with another quality assist,” the former England international wrote in his Premier League Team of the Week column.

The result leaves the Merseysiders nine points behind Manchester United and Newcastle in fourth and third respectively with seven games left to go in the league season.

A sudden turnaround in form – one that fans will be hoping to see persist through to the end of the season if we’re to have any hope of nailing down any kind of European football next term – is thanks in large part to Jurgen Klopp’s decision to allow our No.66 the opportunity to showcase his talents centrally.

That being said, what Robertson has done throughout the season has perhaps gone under the radar at times, being one of the club’s more consistent performers in an otherwise drab campaign.

We still feel the former Hull City man has some work to do to acclimatise to a new system that urges a greater degree of balance with regard to his offensive and defensive duties but we’ve every confidence in him adapting to the manager’s new demands.

