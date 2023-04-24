(Video) talkSPORT pundit claims Liverpool are ‘too far’ behind in race for top 4 finish

Simon Jordan has dismissed Liverpool’s chances of salvaging a fourth-place finish in the Premier League this season, believing they’re ‘too far’ behind to break into the Champions League positions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a resurgence in form this month, taking seven points from their last three matches to spark renewed hope of gatecrashing the top four.

However, Newcastle’s 6-1 thrashing of Tottenham on Sunday has left the Reds nine points adrift of both the Magpies and Manchester United in third and fourth, with the latter also having a game in hand.

Jordan believes Eddie Howe’s side have a Champions League place to lose, adding that Liverpool have probably left it too late to nudge one of the current top four into the Europa League positions.

He told talkSPORT that it’s ‘likely’ the Tynesiders will be in Europe’s premier club competition next season, as the Reds are ‘coming back from too far’.

While the pundit doesn’t believe Klopp’s team will finish fourth, at least he wasn’t as dismissive of our chances as he was of Tottenham’s, branding the north Londoners ‘a shambles’ in the wake of their humiliation at St James’ Park.

It’ll be a tall order for Liverpool to claim a top-four berth from here, but if we can maintain our improvement in form over the four matches across the next fortnight, hopefully that might make Newcastle and Man United sweat in the chase for Champions League places.

You can see Jordan’s full verdict below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: