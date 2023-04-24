Liverpool gem Tyler Morton shares defiant message on Instagram after season-ending surgery

Tyler Morton has taken to Instagram following surgery on a metatarsal injury which has ended his season prematurely.

The Liverpool midfielder has spent 2022/23 on loan at Blackburn, featuring in 40 Championship games (starting 30) and playing his part in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team being firmly in play-off contention.

However, the 20-year-old won’t be able to help Rovers in their final push for the top six, as his campaign is over after he fractured his foot in the match against Preston at the weekend, as per Lancs Live.

Morton has posted on social media this afternoon with an update on the injury blow, sharing an Instagram story which shows him smiling and giving a thumbs-up.

The youngster added this caption to the photo: “I am devastated to announce I have broken my 5th metatarsal in the game on Saturday and that will finish my season early, but on a positive note my surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery already”.

It’s a real shame that the midfielder won’t be able to feature in Blackburn’s final push for a play-off place, having had such a productive loan spell at Ewood Park as they fight for Premier League promotion.

However, it’s encouraging to see Morton sharing an upbeat and defiant message amid that significant body blow, and hopefully he might yet have a part to play in pre-season over the summer once he returns to Liverpool.

