(Video) Watch what Van Dijk did to Steven Gerrard’s son at half-time against Forest

Liverpool not only welcomed Nottingham Forest to Anfield but also Steven Gerrard and his family, as Lio Gerrard was given the honour of being a mascot for the day – something Virgil van Dijk quickly recognised.

Although it was Mo Salah that the young Scouser walked onto the pitch with, he and his legendary Dad were welcomed onto the pitch at half-time to take a penalty in front of the Kop.

As they came off the pitch and back up the tunnel, the youngster walked past the players who were set to go out for the second-half and our No.4 recognised the little lad that walked past him.

In a brief but telling moment of the caring side of the Dutchman, he gave a little ruffle of his hair – something we’d all love the big man to do to us!

You can watch the moment between van Dijk and Lio Gerrard (from 7:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

