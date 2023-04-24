West Ham insider shares early team news hint ahead of Liverpool’s trip to London Stadium

One West Ham insider has shared some early team news from the east London club ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Trusted source Claret & Hugh has reported that the Irons are hopeful of having both Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio fit for the Reds’ visit to the London Stadium.

The two players shipped knocks during the Hammers’ 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday and were substituted on the south coast, although it now seems those changes could’ve been merely precautionary.

Those substitutions were made during the second half, by which stage West Ham had a 3-0 lead, with the Brazilian going off after the fourth goal had been scored.

Antonio and Paqueta were both on the scoresheet inside the opening 12 minutes against the Cherries, taking their respective goal tallies for the season to 12 and four (Transfermarkt), so they could pose a threat to Liverpool on Wednesday if they’re fit enough to feature.

The Jamaica forward was also on target twice in West Ham’s 4-1 win over Gent in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, so he goes into the midweek clash in resurgent form.

He’s had plenty of joy against us in the past, too, scoring five times past the Reds, although the most recent of those was in a 1-1 draw in February 2019 (Transfermarkt).

If Antonio and Paqueta are available for the Irons on Wednesday, it’d certainly be a boost to David Moyes’ side.

Even if they miss out, though, Klopp and Liverpool will be wary of their opponents’ upturn in form, unbeaten in their last five matches (drawing against Premier League leaders Arsenal in that time) and scoring eight goals in their previous two games.

