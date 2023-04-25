European outfit weighing up surprise move for Liverpool duo; ‘direct talks’ held – report

Galatasary are weighing up summer moves for Liverpool duo Bobby Firmino and Naby Keita as the pair edge closer to becoming free agents, that’s according to Turkish outlet A Spor (via Turkish Football).

Both players missed Saturday’s 3-2 defeat of Nottingham Forest through injury and the report adds that Galatasaray director Erdem Timur has already sat down with our No. 8’s agent to discuss a potential move to Istanbul.

Firmino, meanwhile, is being linked with a number of clubs including La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid (Football Insider) but Galatasaray are reportedly confident that they can lure him to Turkey.

The Brazilian has proved this season that he remains a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad so it was therefore a surprise to hear that the current campaign will be his last on Merseyside.

He has 11 goals and five assists in 33 appearances (across all competitions) and he’s a player that will sorely missed by all at L4 next term.

Keita, meanwhile, has showed glimpses of his potential since his big money move from RB Leipzig in 2018 but his constant injury problems and lack of availability means he’s never lived up to the high hopes many had for him.

With no disrespect intended to the Turkish top flight, both players certainly still have the ability to ply their trade in one of Europe’s top divisions so it’ll be interesting to see what decisions they make come the summer.

