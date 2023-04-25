(Video) “That’s amazing” – Ferdinand marvels as Salah talks him through his thinking in front of goal

Mo Salah scores goals for fun and many think that his natural talent is what helps him score so many times, whilst this is true there’s certainly still a lot of skill and talent required for each and every goal he scores.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand, our No.11 talked him through his split-second thinking for one of his goals against Rangers earlier in the campaign and the level of detail wowed the former Manchester United man.

After listening to our Egyptian King explain how he used the defender to block the ‘keeper and have a shot on goal, leading to the pundit saying: “Wow. That’s amazing. So you’re in the game running at full speed, and you have slowed it down to say the defender is here in front of me two vs one, but the defender is in front of him, so I just need a yard to go bang. That’s the level.”

It really is amazing to just listen to the 30-year-old and see what goes through his head shortly before he inevitably finds the back of the net for the Reds.

You can watch Salah’s explanation and Ferdinand’s response (from 11:32) via BT Sport on YouTube:

