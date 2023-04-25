Exit-bound Liverpool star has offered himself to European club; they have other plans – report

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona, although that interest hasn’t been reciprocated by the LaLiga club.

The 31-year-old confirmed in March that he’ll leave the Reds at the end of this season after eight years on Merseyside, with speculation continuing as to what comes next for the Brazilian.

Marca have reported that he offered his services to the Camp Nou giants, following reports from the Daily Mail in recent days of an agreement being made with the club over a transfer, although the Spanish outlet has contradicted these claims.

They stated that Barcelona tuned down Firmino’s proposal as they don’t plan on adding to their centre-forward ranks this summer, instead intending to keep Robert Lewandowski for at least another year.

Bobby’s future remains a guessing game, considering how various reports over the past few days have communicated contradictory claims over his next move after Liverpool.

Wherever he ends up next, be it Catalunya or elsewhere, he’ll depart Anfield with his modern-day legend status firmly intact, having been a true cult hero on Merseyside and a formidable player since coming to the club in 2015.

Ever-selfless in the false nine role as he struck up a lethal alliance with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane during their five years together with the Reds, he’s netted 109 times in 360 games for Jurgen Klopp’s side (Transfermarkt), and hopefully he can add a couple more to that before he departs in the summer.

Whether Barcelona have actually snubbed his advances is open to question, but if that’s indeed the case, the folly is on them for turning their noses up at signing a truly tremendous footballer on a free transfer.

All we hope is that, whichever club Firmino joins next, he’s appreciated just as much as he is – and always will be – among Liverpool fans.

