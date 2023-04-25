‘It has to change…’ – Ryan Gravenberch vents Bayern frustration amid ongoing Liverpool links

Reported Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch has vented his frustration over his lack of game-time at Bayern Munich.

The Reds’ links with the Dutch midfielder have been intensified ever since an apparent meeting between his entourage and a delegation from Anfield earlier in April (De Telegraaf).

Having started only once for his current club in the Bundesliga since his move from Ajax last year (Transfermarkt), the 20-year-old has now gone public with his Bavarian torment.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to relay comments made by Gravenberch to Voetbal International in which he said: “Training and playing at the top level for a year is instructive but it has to change next season — I really want to play week in week out again.

“I haven’t spoken to the board yet. But it’s clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

READ MORE: Liverpool given potential boost over £71m Klopp target as club would welcome his sale – report

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp heaps praise on 19-year-old that ‘only a few football nerds’ had heard of 18 months ago

Whether or not this constitutes a come-and-get-me plea from the midfielder is open to interpretation, but it certainly seems clear that his patience with a peripheral role at Bayern has run out.

Having been a regular starter for the previous two seasons at Ajax (WhoScored), it’s understandable why he feels so frustrated to be barely getting a look-in at the Allianz Arena, particularly with Thomas Tuchel’s side at real risk of missing out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years.

A miserable fortnight has seen them crash out of the Champions League and drop five points domestically to let Borussia Dortmund nudge them off the summit of the table, and still Gravenberch has been restricted to just 25 minutes across the last four games (Transfermarkt).

His comment that he hasn’t spoken with the Bayern hierarchy ‘yet’ suggests he has that on his agenda, and he doesn’t appear content to simply coast along at a club where silverware is usually a given.

With Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna hinting (via @Santi_J_FM) that the Dutchman’s preference is to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, Liverpool could have a battle on their hands to sign the player, even if he’s intent on leaving Munich.

Nonetheless, Gravenberch’s public display of aggravation won’t be lost on the Anfield hierarchy amid the ongoing links of a potential move to Merseyside.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Gravenberch: “Training and playing at the top level for a year is instructive but it has to change next season — I really want to play week in week out again”, told @VI_NL 🚨🔴 “I haven't spoken to the board yet. But it's clear that this role does not match my expectations”. pic.twitter.com/gYx58TVXTG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions