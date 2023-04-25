Liverpool could give £45m powerhouse an escape route after nightmare season; he’s open to a move

Liverpool could offer Kalvin Phillips a route out of Manchester City after a nightmare season at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

The England midfielder joined the Premier League champions from Leeds last summer in a £45m deal (Sky Sports), but he hasn’t started a single top-flight match for Pep Guardiola’s side during an injury-affected campaign (Transfermarkt).

He was also criticised by his manager for being ‘overweight’ upon returning from the World Cup with England shortly before Christmas (The Mirror).

The Mirror have reported that Liverpool have made known their interest in Phillips, who’s open to emulating James Milner in swapping the Etihad for Anfield, and are preparing a £35m offer.

In many ways, the Manchester City midfielder should be an ideal target for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He’s at a prime age at 27, while he’s familiar with the rigours of the Premier League from his 56 appearances in the division (Transfermarkt) and could also be seeking a fresh start following his abortive cross-Pennines move last year.

During his time at Leeds, Phillips stood out as a midfield powerhouse, averaging 2.7 tackles per game last season and 2.6 per match in the campaign prior (WhoScored). For context, both those averages are higher than any Liverpool player has managed this term (WhoScored).

He certainly seems to tick a lot of the right boxes, although his position is one where the Reds are seemingly casting a wide net, with reports of strong interest in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch, among others.

Whether the Man City outcast will elicit the same level of discourse as that intensely-linked trio remains to be seen, but there’s a chance that he could be receptive to someone like the Merseyside club offering him a way out of his Etihad nightmare.

