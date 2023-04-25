(Video) Keita is on ‘his own programme’ as Klopp provides update on whether he’ll play for Liverpool ever again

Naby Keita has only featured in eight Premier League games this season and, ahead of his contract ending this summer, Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on whether he’ll play for Liverpool again.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing West Ham, the 55-year-old said: “If everything goes well I think he could be in partial training today. That’s what I heard yesterday.

“He was not in team training yet but he could do warming up, if we do rondos he could do that and then he has again to do his own programme. So it means, yes, [he is] much closer, much, much closer.”

Our No.8 has had an injury plagued season and Anfield career, making it no surprise to be hearing another fitness update for the Guinean – even in his final weeks as our player.

Some may question whether the 28-year-old should be handed any more minutes though, as thoughts must start turning to who will benefit more in the long-run by being on the pitch for the Reds.

You can watch Klopp's update on Keita (from 18:42) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

