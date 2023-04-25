(Video) Klopp confirms injury doubt over Konate ahead of facing West Ham

It’s been a season of false dawns and with each two steps we make forward, it’s often soon followed by one backwards and this may continue with a possible injury doubt for Ibou Konate.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing West Ham, Jurgen Klopp said: “Ibou, we need to see how it is with him but in the moment I am rather positive but that doesn’t mean a lot.

“From possible starters I think that’s it.”

It certainly could be worse news from the boss, in terms of how severe the possible injury is to our No.5, but it’s still a little alarming to hear that the Frenchman could miss out against the Hammers.

Let’s hope that the 23-year-old can show that he is fully fit and able to perform against David Moyes’ side, as we look to follow up our victories over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest – with another three points.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Konate (from 21:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

