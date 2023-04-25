(Video) Klopp on ‘exceptional’, ‘outstanding’ and ‘super-interesting’ 26-year-old star

Jurgen Klopp has seldom been lucky enough this season to have a full complement of players available to him this season but, speaking in his latest press conference, it’s clear that he’s enjoying the recent availability of one man.

The 55-year-old waxed lyrical about Diogo Jota as he said: “He is an exceptional player; since Diogo joined us he did exceptional stuff for us. Super-smart player, can play really different positions, has a few super-interesting skills for an offensive player.

“He is not the tallest but is an extreme threat in the air, timing is top, can finish with both feet, which is extremely helpful. Has the speed. That’s it.

“Diogo was now [out] this year obviously with a really bad injury, this season. Before that, little things here and there, so that kept him a little bit back, nothing else.

“If Diogo can stay fit he is really an outstanding player”.

That’s a lot of praise and belief for our No.20 from his manager and it’s great to not only see his return to goal-scoring form but also match fitness and sharpness.

It’s clear that the Portuguese forward takes a little time to overcome these long-term injuries but when he’s performing like he is now, there’s few better finishers than him in our team and in the Premier League.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Jota (from 5:47) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

