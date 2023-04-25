(Video) Klopp provides further Firmino fitness update as his time as a Red runs out

Liverpool supporters are universally dreading the thought of having to say goodbye to Bobby Firmino and with the Brazilian missing our victory against Nottingham Forest through injury, we’re all praying he’ll be back on the pitch soon.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing West Ham, Jurgen Klopp provided an update on our No.9: “We are still thinking that… this week, no, I hope that at the end of the week he is closer, but so far he was not in team training, so that’s it.”

The 31-year-old will only be our player for another seven games and the longer he’s sat on the sidelines, the less time we’ll be able to show him just how much we’re going to miss him.

At the very least, let’s hope that his final game at Anfield can be the perfect chance for us all to say farewell – when there’ll likely be many dry eyes in the house.

You can watch Klopp’s Firmino update (from 5:26) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

