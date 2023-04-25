(Video) Klopp heaps praise on 19-year-old that ‘only a few football nerds’ had heard of 18 months ago

Jurgen Klopp is never a man who is afraid to trust the youngest members of his squad and one teenager has been heavily praised by the boss, as he spoke ahead of Liverpool facing West Ham.

Addressing the media, the 55-year-old discussed Conor Bradley: “Everybody speaks positively about him. I think one-and-a-half years ago only a few football nerds would have known about him and now everybody knows him. That’s cool and that’s the first step.

“He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that. So, that’s it.

“Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now.”

The Northern-Irishman is currently plying his trade for Bolton Wanderers and has been part of a brilliant campaign for the Trotters, with the 19-year-old playing a starring role in the Papa Johns Trophy-winning squad.

Whether he is ready for the step up to Premier League football yet or not, it’s great that we have such a talented youngster in our ranks – one who could go on to make some first-team appearances in the coming years.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Bradley (from 16:11) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

