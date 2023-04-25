(Video) “Going in the right direction” – Klopp provides sporting director update and his involvement in the recruitment

Liverpool fans were shocked to hear news in November that Julian Ward was set to leave the club at the end of the season and that, since then, we haven’t heard an update on who could take his role but Jurgen Klopp has provided a new insight.

Speaking with the media ahead of facing West Ham, the boss said: “I am not involved in the talks. Maybe the talks around, yes, but I’m not the person at the club who can give a real answer where it stands. That’s in the hands of other people but what I’ve heard, it’s all going in the right direction…

“The process, I don’t know how a manager did that in the past talking to agents and all these kind of things, constantly talking about a pound here and a pound there. You need people for that. I’m happy with the structure but the guy or the lady we get will absolutely be right one.”

It’s interesting to hear that, although he’s not interviewing candidates personally, the German is involved in the hiring process for the whomever the new employee may be.

Let’s hope that this time taken to find the new individual means that we will have hand-picked the perfect person for the role, hopefully one that’s ready to start work before the summer transfer window opens too.

You can watch Klopp’s sporting director update (from 19:10) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

