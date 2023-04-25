Liverpool ‘expressed an interest’ in Bundesliga midfielder; United could fight them for transfer

Ryan Gravenberch could be one of several new faces to grace the AXA training centre next term, provided that Liverpool can beat out competition from Arsenal and Manchester United in the Bayern Munich star.

All three clubs have reportedly ‘expressed an interest’ in the Dutchman ahead of the end of the campaign.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna (which can be directly found here), with the Merseysiders understood to be highly keen on a midfield revamp this summer.

❗️Liverpool, Arsenal et Manchester United ont tous manifesté un intérêt pour Ryan Gravenberch. Erik ten Hag et le milieu du Bayern seraient heureux à l'idée de travailler de nouveau ensemble .🚨⤵️🇳🇱 https://t.co/NPcOvJkkH5 pic.twitter.com/oqqGp8UJj6 — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 24, 2023

Whilst the powers that be at the Allianz Arena are understandably keen to keep hold of the highly-rated midfielder, it’s difficult to see how the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Co. will talk him into an extended stay in Germany whilst minutes remain in short supply.

Gravenberch has only registered just over 700 minutes across all competitions for the Bundesliga holders, with promises of increased minutes next term surely impossible to make given that Konrad Laimer is also set to join the ranks next term.

By comparison, Jurgen Klopp will be able to point to the likely exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – not to mention the declining powers of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson – as proof of the club’s ability to fulfil a key need.

Whether that proves sufficient enough in light of Erik ten Hag’s supposed interest in the 20-year-old remains to be seen and we’ll surely be wary of the fact that the player has already had experience under his compatriot’s tutelage.

There’s the reality to consider that the Red Devils will also have Champions League football to offer any potential new signings, provided some late implosion fails to arise in the latter end of the season.

We will nonetheless take hope from the fact that, judging by BILD reporter Christian Falk’s words on the matter, there is some excitement on the midfielder’s part when it comes to the prospect of an Anfield switch.

“I talked with Ryan after the match with Manchester City about his interest and he didn’t want to comment on it,” the German exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“But he had a big smile on his face, so it was clear that the Reds’ interest is an honour for him.

“He didn’t want to comment, of course, because he has a contract and he’s aware of Hasan Salihamidžić’s plan to keep him.”

Ultimately, should we fail to break back into the top four come the summer, this will have been the first time since the 2015/16 season in which Liverpool aren’t playing top European football.

It’s difficult to say whether Gravenberch will look at the long-term picture when it comes to assessing a move to Manchester or Merseysider, though we’d like to think the club remains a very attractive option still with a world-class coach, exciting young players and an expanded stadium.

