Liverpool scouts sent to watch two players on Sunday; one of them slated his teammates – report

Liverpool are reportedly among multiple Premier League clubs to have dispatched scouts to the Eredivisie clash between PSV Eindhoven and Ajax on Sunday.

According to 90min, a delegation from the Reds – along with Manchester United and Arsenal – were at the Philips Stadium to watch the home side thrash their Amsterdam rivals 3-0, with Ibrahim Sangare and Jurrien Timber the players being scouted.

The former has a €37m (£32.7m) release clause and is believed to be keen on trying his luck in the English top flight, while the latter made headlines for his post-match comments at the weekend in which he slated his teammates.

The Ajax defender told ESPN (via 90min): “I think we just weren’t ready today. Very annoying. Painful, annoying, you put it well.

“You can talk a lot, but in the end you have to show it on the pitch. We didn’t do that. It’s frustrating when you don’t get into the game, balls don’t go in and you concede goals too easily.

Based on what they witnessed in Eindhoven, Liverpool’s scouts are sure to have been far more impressed by Sangare than Timber.

The PSV midfielder earned a 7.2 match rating from Sofascore, who awarded the Ajax defender a lowly 6.2, their individual performances a reflection of how their respective teams played.

Sangare was near-flawless with his distribution, finding a teammate with 33 of his 34 passes, while also winning five duels and creating one ‘big chance’ for his side.

Timber was also solid with his passing, accurate with 60 of the 69 he attempted, but lost six of his 10 duels and failed to win a tackle in the whole match, along with losing possession 11 times.

There were reports last week that the Netherlands international’s girlfriend was house-hunting on Merseyside, which inevitably prompted speculation over a potential move to Liverpool.

The Reds’ scouting team will have another chance to view the two players in the flesh once more next Saturday, with Ajax and PSV facing off in the final of the KNVB Beker (Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup).

