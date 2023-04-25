Scouts dispatched: Liverpool watch towering £12m defender; he recently played in European final

Liverpool are reportedly among several Premier League clubs to have sent scouts to watch towering Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic recently.

The Daily Mail reported that the Reds – along with Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City, have taken an interest in the 16-year-old, with a delegation sent from Merseyside to watch him in action for Hajduk Split’s under-19 side last Friday.

He helped his team into the UEFA Youth League final with a 3-1 victory over AC Milan, with the Premier League champions believed to have already made a enquiry for the £12m-valued centre-back.

He featured in the final of that tournament on Monday but had to settle for a silver medal as his side lost out to AZ Alkmaar (UEFA).

Standing at an imperious 6 foot 5, Vuskovic has already made eight senior appearances for his club, despite only turning 16 in February (Transfermarkt).

As per Daily Mail, the Croatian has earned stylistic comparisons to Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, although some scouts have raised concerns that his towering frame could impede his mobility, especially as he continues to grow over the next few years.

Nonetheless, an analysis from Football Talent Scout highlights plenty of positives to the teenager’s skill set.

He’s best suited to playing in a 4-3-3, the system most often deployed by Jurgen Klopp, while he’s described as a ‘perfect mix of a pure defender and ball-playing centre-back’ who’s ‘known for his positional sense, confidence in possession, and understanding of the game’.

Vuskovic has also been hailed as ‘mature and charismatic with good leadership skills’ and a ‘potential captain in the future’.

If Liverpool are to act upon their recent scouting mission and bring him to Anfield, it’d probably be another few years before he breaks into the first team, but the early signs are that the giant Croatian could be a colossal defender in more than just stature later in his career.

